Russian Defense Ministry: Russia returned 95 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity after negotiations

As a result of the negotiation process, Moscow returned 95 Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity. The return of dozens of servicemen was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), the statement was published on the Telegram channel of the defense department.

The same number of captured Ukrainians were handed over to Kyiv. According to the Defense Ministry, the negotiations were held with the mediation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The servicemen will be transported to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions,” the defense department announced.

The previous prisoner exchange was announced on June 25. At that time, the exchange was carried out according to the “90 to 90” formula. The negotiations were also mediated by the UAE.