The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine will be held on the anniversary of the signing of the Minsk agreements

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on February 12, the anniversary of the Minsk agreements. This was reported by the first deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, in his Telegram-channel.

According to Polyansky, the meeting will raise the question of how, due to the actions of Security Council members, “the Council failed in implementing one of its most important tasks – preventing crises and conflicts.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said that Russia was simply led by the nose in the situation with the Minsk agreements.

In September 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the countries of the collective West, which are responsible for the collapse of the Minsk agreements, are also directly responsible for the collapse and conflict in Ukraine.