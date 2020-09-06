Lately, the variety of NATO air flights close to Russia’s borders has elevated by 30 p.c. The intensification of the intelligence of the North Atlantic Alliance was recorded by the top of the Ministry of Protection Sergei Shoigu, they write RIA News…

In response to him, not too long ago NATO plane started to carry out coaching flights with imitation of missile strikes on Russian territory.

The pinnacle of the division emphasised that from 23 August to 2 September, Russian planes took to the skies at the least 10 occasions to intercept scouts over the Baltic, Barents and Black Seas.

Earlier, Moscow proposed NATO to cut back the variety of army workouts through the pandemic to stop additional problems in relations. The Russian aspect proposed, specifically, such measures because the withdrawal of the train areas inland from the road of contact between Russia and NATO and the coordination of the minimal permissible rapprochement distances of ships and plane.