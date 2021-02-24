Russia reduced the dependence of the sovereign National Welfare Fund (NWF) on the dollar and the euro by changing the currency structure of the fund, according to message on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

“The normative currency structure of the NWF funds includes the Japanese yen with a share of five percent and the Chinese yuan with a share of 15 percent,” the statement said.

In turn, the share of assets denominated in dollars and euros in the structure of the NWF decreased from 45 to 35 percent, in pounds sterling – remained the same at 10 percent.

As of early February, the liquidity part of the NWF was estimated at $ 116.4 billion.

Economists and officials have repeatedly called for reducing the dependence of international settlements on the dollar, as well as reducing its share in international reserves due to fears of new sanctions that could freeze Russian assets in correspondent accounts with the US Federal Reserve, as well as American government bonds on the Central Bank’s balance sheet.

On February 24, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made such an appeal. The diplomat called the American currency “a poisonous source of hostile actions.”