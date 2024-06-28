Avito Jobs: Demand for Creative Professionals Increased by 30 Percent

Employers’ demand for specialists in creative professions in Russia has increased by 30 percent over the year. Avito Works analysts came to this conclusion. They also compiled a ranking of the most in-demand and highest-paid creative professions. Lenta.ru reviewed the results of the study.

According to analysts, the number of vacancies for creative specialists in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 30 percent compared to the same period in 2023, and average salary offers increased by 19 percent and reached 76,149 rubles per month.

The greatest increase in demand was for sound engineers (+55 percent), videographers (+48), video editors (+46), musicians (+38) and actors (+32).

Over the year, the salaries of professionals in the creative field have also increased. The profession of architect turned out to be the highest paid in the first quarter of 2024—employers were willing to offer new employees an average of 108,187 rubles per month, which is 15 percent more than a year ago. Candidates for the position of model were offered an average of 98,358 rubles (28 percent more). The third place was taken by a designer with an average proposed salary of 87,202 rubles (+19 percent). The top five well-paid professions also included videographer and actor. New employees in these positions could expect an average of 83,997 and 77,900 rubles, respectively.

Earlier, Lenta.ru published the results of a study by the Zarplaty.ru service, according to which the top highest-paid vacancies in Russia in June 2024 were headed by a Fullstack developer and a dermatologist-trichologist.