Over the past day, 6148 new cases of the disease caused by coronavirus have been detected in Russia. This was announced on Sunday, September 20, by the headquarters for combating the spread of the disease.

It is noted that the daily growth increased to 0.6%, the total number of infected reached 1 103 399.

The number of cured patients who had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus increased over the past day by 2,895 to 909,357. According to the headquarters, since the beginning of the epidemic, a total of 82.6% of carriers of the virus have recovered.

Over the past day, 79 people have died, a total of 19,418 patients died from the infection.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country is effectively countering coronavirus infection. She is in 100th place in terms of mortality from this infection and in 40th place in the number of cases, he said.

At the same time, the WHO representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovich, said that the risk of re-entry and renewal of COVID-19 persists in every country.

