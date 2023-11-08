The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put an ICC judge on the wanted list for an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Russia has put on the wanted list the judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Sergio Godinez, who issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin and children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova in connection with the situation in Ukraine. The ICC statement on March 17 said that the decision was allegedly related to the “illegal removal of children.”

Godinez Sergio Gerardo Ugalde. Wanted under article of the Criminal Code Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

The department’s card does not specify under which particular article of the Criminal Code of Russia the judge is wanted.

On May 11, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) promised to put on the wanted list ICC judges Sergio Godinez, Tomoko Akane, and Rosario Salvatore Aitala, who decided to sanction the “arrest” of the Russian president.

The department noted that the criminal prosecution of Vladimir Putin is obviously illegal, since heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states – this provision is enshrined in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons.

The Investigative Committee believes that the actions of the prosecutor and judges of the ICC contain signs of a crime: bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility, preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, with the aim of complicating international relations.

Four more ICC members were put on the wanted list in Russia

Since May 19, 2023, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put four more ICC members on the wanted list. They were prosecutor Karim Khan, judges Rosario Aitala and Tomoko Akane and head of the court Piotr Hofmanski. All of them participated in the preparation and issuance of a warrant for the “arrest” of Putin.

The Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC assessed the actions of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs as an attempt at intimidation. They emphasized that they were deeply concerned about what was happening and expressed regret over “unacceptable attempts to undermine the ICC’s powers to investigate, authorize and prevent the most serious international crimes.”

The ICC also called on countries party to the Rome Statute to intensify their efforts to protect the court, its officials and staff and ensure the organization’s ability to continue to fulfill its independent mandate.

In Russia they called the ICC warrant for the “arrest” of the president concocted in circumvention of all norms

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the ICC document is absurd. He noted that this order was “concocted in circumvention of all rules and regulations.”

The immunity of heads of state is guaranteed by international law and relevant conventions Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

Sergei Lavrov also emphasized that the ICC is a “pseudo-court”, which, due to its bias, cannot be considered a legitimate body.

Russia does not recognize the Rome Statute, the international treaty that established the International Criminal Court in The Hague, also called an international tribunal.

Although Russia signed the treaty on September 13, 2000, the country’s authorities did not ratify it. Russia remained an observer at the ICC until 2016, when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order of intent not to recognize the court’s jurisdiction and not to be a party to the Rome Statute.

The authorities did not explain the reasons for their decision, while the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, noted that such a decision was made to respect the national interests of the country.

The ICC’s decision to issue a warrant affects the president’s foreign visits

From the creation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court until the beginning of 2003, the document was signed by 139 countries. But by 2023, 123 states have recognized its legal force. Ratification of the Rome Statute obliges countries that accept the jurisdiction of the ICC to comply with court orders, including the arrest of leaders of other states.

Thus, in August 2023, the Russian President was unable to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa, where he was threatened with “arrest.” Instead of Vladimir Putin, the Russian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The South African authorities were forced to look for loopholes that would ensure the safe participation of Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit. There was even discussion about the adoption of a special law that would strengthen the country’s sovereignty in relation to the international court. However, the law could still end up being blocked by the Constitutional Court.

We understand that we are bound by the Rome Statute, but we cannot invite someone and then arrest him. We would be happy if he didn’t come Paul Mashatile Vice President of South Africa

Vladimir Putin’s first foreign visit since the ICC “arrest” warrant was issued took place only on October 18. He attended the Belt and Road Forum in China.