Russian Foreign Ministry published See its website for a list of retaliatory sanctions against the United States.

In particular, Moscow will expel 10 American diplomats, take measures to end the hiring of Russian and third-country nationals to the US embassy or consulate general, and prohibit American diplomats from traveling outside their places of base. Measures will also be taken to restrict the work of American foundations and non-governmental organizations that interfere in the internal affairs of Russia. In addition, in the near future, the ministry will publish the names of eight American officials who will be included in the blacklist.

The foreign ministry stressed that Moscow could explore other options, including economic ones, if Washington continues to adhere to the sanctions policy. The ministry stressed that Moscow wants to avoid further growth of tension in relations with Washington and is open to dialogue. “However, the reality is that from Washington we hear one thing, but in practice we see something completely different. There should be no doubt – not a single wave of sanctions will go unpunished, ”the statement underlines.

US President Joe Biden signed a decree on April 15 introducing new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are indicated: allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cybersphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign states.