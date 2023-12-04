“Izvestia”: in the Russian Federation they want to toughen punishment for involving children in crimes

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed a bill to toughen penalties for repeated involvement of minors in crimes of minor or moderate gravity. It was proposed to raise the upper limit of punishment from five to eight years of imprisonment, they write “News» with a link to the document.

The authors of the project propose to add Part 4 of Art. 150 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation with a new composition – punishment for a period of five to eight years for repeated involvement of children, even in petty crimes. Currently, the maximum sentence for this is five years. At the same time, as lawyers said, generally in such situations, sentences of up to two years in prison are imposed. The bill is planned to be submitted to the State Duma in the near future.

The publication clarifies that we are talking about crimes such as hooliganism, vandalism, damage to property, reports of false mining, and theft. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that recently the number of cases of children being involved in such crimes has increased. In this regard, an initiative arose to tighten the punishment for this.

As reported, this bill has been agreed upon with the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Education, the FSB and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Earlier, deputy Alexander Khinshtein said that it is planned to introduce a package of bills to the State Duma aimed at toughening penalties for bringing phones into correctional colonies, prisons and pre-trial detention centers. It was clarified that the changes will affect the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In particular, a fine of five thousand rubles under Article 19.12 of the Code of Administrative Offenses will be increased to 25-50 thousand rubles if a person is caught carrying a phone for the first time.