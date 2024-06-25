Military expert Leonkov proposed introducing a no-fly zone over the Black Sea

After Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol, Russian authorities need to introduce a no-fly zone over the Black Sea. This proposal was expressed by military expert Alexey Leonkov in a conversation with “Paragraph”.

He indicated that a no-fly zone could be organized along the coast of Crimea at a distance of about 100-200 kilometers. At the same time, in his opinion, clear criteria will be outlined – that any military object, including a NATO aircraft or reconnaissance aircraft, upon entering this space will come under the close attention of the Russian military.

“After declaring such a no-fly zone, shoot down all military objects from NATO countries that fly into this zone,” Leonkov said. “It is in this way that we can reduce the danger of those ammunition that Ukraine’s NATO partners have allowed to be used unrestrictedly on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

On June 23, five American ATACMS missiles were sent from Ukraine towards Sevastopol. Four of them were destroyed by air defense systems. At the same time, another one deviated from the flight path and exploded over the city territory. Its debris scattered all over the beach with vacationers. According to the latest data, 153 people were injured. Four people became victims of the attack, two of whom were children. Due to the incident, a state of emergency was introduced in the city.