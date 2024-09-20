The State Duma proposed paying a 13th pension due to inflation and rising prices

A proposal on annual payments to Russian pensioners will be submitted to the State Duma by the end of the year. This was announced by State Duma Vice Speaker Boris Chernyshov.

The parliamentarian pointed out that the first version of the relevant document did not receive support from his colleagues. However, the bill is becoming increasingly relevant due to increased inflation. “The incomes of the least protected segments of the population, such as pensioners, are not keeping up with the rate of price growth,” he explained.

Chernyshov specified that, according to his idea, the “13th pension” will be the same for everyone. He suggested considering the pre-New Year payment as financial assistance.

In October, some pensioners will receive higher payments

In October, military pensioners and categories equivalent to them will have their pensions increased. Associate Professor of the Economics Department of RUDN University Andrey Girinsky indicated that one of the factors for increasing pensions is indexation, usually tied to the inflation rate. The predicted indexation parameter, calculated based on expected inflation, previously amounted to about 4.5 percent. “However, the current level is even slightly higher and amounts to 5.1 percent,” he said. Girinsky added that the increase will occur due to the growth of the reduction coefficient from the amount of military personnel’s monetary allowance. On average, taking into account the increase, military pensioners’ pensions will amount to more than 41.5 thousand rubles per month, the economist calculated. In total, the increase will affect more than 2.7 million Russians.

The pension increase will affect two more categories of Russians – those who retired based on length of service, as well as those who stopped working in August. Payments will also increase for pensioners who have disabled family members. For each dependent, the amount of 2.5 thousand rubles per month will be accrued.

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law increasing pensions for several categories of citizens. The law establishes a pension increase for Russians over 80 years old, as well as for disabled people of group I. The payment in the amount of 1,200 rubles with annual indexation will be established without an application.

Pensions will be indexed twice in 2025

In Russia, starting in 2025, pensions will be recalculated according to new rules — not once, but twice a year, said Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets, associate professor of the Basic Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation “Human Resources Management” at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. The first stage of indexation in the Russian Federation will take place on February 1, and not January 1, as has been the case in recent years. At the same time, the second indexation by 2.2 percent is scheduled for April 1, 2025.

Earlier, member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs Svetlana Bessarab, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, stated the importance of creating a safety cushion in old age. According to her, it is necessary to accumulate long-term pension savings. The deputy noted that thanks to the long-term savings (LTS) program, the state is currently trying to revive the pension savings system.

The head of the Social Fund of Russia (SFR) Sergey Chirkov said that his department could take on the authority to transfer regional payments to the format of a social treasury (a single operator for processing all incoming applications for social support measures). Professor of the Financial University under the Government Alexander Safonov explained that a social treasury increases the fairness of the distribution of payments. Thanks to this mechanism, the state is able to more accurately determine expenses and, first of all, direct funds to people in greater need.