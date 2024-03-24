Korotchenko: it is advisable to create a structure to eliminate terrorists abroad

The editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, considers it expedient after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall to create a power structure in Russia that can eliminate terrorists and organizers of terrorist attacks abroad. He proposed organizing a unit similar to the fourth directorate of the NKVD of the USSR in a conversation with RIA News.

Korotchenko noted that retaliation operations against terrorists and persons identified as enemies of the American state are practiced in the United States. The same practice of liquidation abroad exists in Israel.

The expert believes that after the militant attack on Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, the question of creating a similar structure becomes relevant in Russia. “Given that the Ukrainian trail has been identified, those who planned this crime can be identified, including not only in Ukraine, but also in other foreign countries, the question arises about the advisability of creating a unit in Russia similar to the fourth directorate of the NKVD of the USSR,” – the expert believes.

Kravchenko clarified that to create such a structure in Russia, it will be necessary to create a legislative framework and develop mechanisms for conducting such operations. “In any case, it is obvious that those responsible for the mass death of civilian Russian citizens are subject to liquidation as terrorists, no matter where and on the territory of any state they are located,” the analyst said.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22. A group of armed militants entered the concert hall and opened fire on visitors to the concert venue. Later, explosions occurred in the building and a fire started. March 24 has been declared a day of national mourning in Russia.