The State Duma proposed banning entry into the Russian Federation for foreigners from undesirable organizations

A bill was introduced to the State Duma with a proposal to ban foreigners from international undesirable organizations with state participation from entering Russia. The document was published in the electronic Duma database.

“The bill was developed in order to minimize the destructive influence on the social and political institutions of Russian society,” the explanatory note says.

The document involves introducing amendments to a number of legislative acts of the Russian Federation, including the law “On measures of influence on persons involved in violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms, the rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation.” It is also proposed to delete the word “non-governmental” in one of the paragraphs of the law on the procedure for entering the country.

As Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma Commission on Countering Foreign Intervention, explained, if it comes into force, the bill will make it possible to recognize as undesirable organizations where foreign government agencies are the founders or co-founders.

Recognition of an organization as undesirable entails a ban on the creation of its branches in Russia and the closure of existing ones, a ban on the creation of legal entities and the dissemination of materials through the media and the Internet, Russians are prohibited from participating in such structures outside the country, and banks will be required to refuse transactions if one of them parties is an undesirable organization with government participation.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor proposed closing public access to information about the requirements of the Prosecutor General’s Office to restrict access to websites. We are talking about restricting access to sites that disseminate calls for unrest, false information about the Russian Armed Forces, proposals for financing Ukraine, calls for sanctions against the Russian Federation and content from undesirable organizations.