The State Duma proposed reducing the working day by an hour before the holidays

A bill was introduced to the State Duma to reduce the length of the working week by one hour – from 40 to 39 hours. The document was published on the website of the System for Supporting Legislative Activities (SOZD).

The bill amends Article 95 of the Labor Code (LC) of Russia, which stipulates the reduction of the working day by an hour before public holidays, extending its effect to all days preceding the weekend. This will also require changing Part 2 of Article 91 of the Labor Code, which currently sets the maximum working week at 40 hours.

In the explanatory note, the authors of the document emphasized that modern working conditions have increased pressure on the mental and moral state of hired workers, which negatively affects the performance of citizens. They noticed that, despite the working hours established by law, the majority of Russians are at work for more than eight hours a day. This is influenced by the need to arrive before the start of the working day, as well as the execution of instructions related to the main duties.

“In addition, many employers abuse by increasing production volumes without increasing staffing levels and forcing workers to work under constant overtime conditions that are not paid,” the explanation notes.

In addition, according to the authors of the bill, the coronavirus pandemic has further erased the boundaries of the usual schedule. At the same time, working non-stop provokes a number of problems, including burnout, stress and chronic fatigue.

Many reasons have been found for reducing working hours

Earlier, the State Duma proposed to legislate a rule shortening the working day in extreme weather conditions. It is proposed to supplement the Labor Code with rules on reducing the working day. As the author of the initiative, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov, recalled, the specifics of working at very low or high temperatures are currently not established in the Labor Code, but the employer is obliged to provide working conditions that comply with state regulatory labor protection requirements.

In August, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky proposed introducing a siesta in southern Russia – a three- or four-hour break in the heat for workers. You can also take measures to transfer some employees to remote work or introduce a four-day work week so that employees have time to recover from hot weather. The parliamentarian named the reduction in traffic congestion as another plus.

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that the working week should be reduced from 40 to 36 hours. According to her, thanks to digitalization and software development, labor efficiency has increased several times, so now is the best time to make such decisions.

In addition, in August, the Institute for Contemporary Policy Research (IPRPR) proposed recognizing as working time the time spent traveling from home to the office and back. The organization noted that some Russians spend 10 to 20 hours a week on the road.

In Russia, the question of switching to a four-day week was raised

In the spring of 2023, it turned out that employers approved the idea of ​​moving to a four-day work week. According to a survey by hh.ru, 81 percent of Russian employers are in favor of shortening the working week. Respondents noted that the main advantage of the four-day program was the reduction in employee burnout, and the disadvantage was the need to reduce employee salaries.

However, Ekaterina Stenyakina, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, warned that the four-day week could have a serious impact on the development of the entire country’s economy. Thus, with a four-day work week, workers will have another 28 days off, which can reduce labor productivity.

In turn, Assistant to the Russian President Maxim Oreshkin recalled that the current legislation already gives employees and employers the right to agree on a shortened working week. This is possible because the country’s enterprises determine their own work schedule.