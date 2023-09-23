Slutsky proposed making separate registration for pregnant women at airports

Deputy and leader of the LDPR party Leonid Slutsky proposed introducing a new benefit for pregnant women in Russia: separate check-in counters at airports, where pregnant women would be served without a queue. He sent a letter with the initiative to the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev, reports Ura.ru.

“This rule is also supported by doctors, since it is not recommended for the expectant mother to remain in a standing position for a long time,” the party’s press service reported. They added that currently there is no uniform approach among carriers to organizing comfortable services for pregnant women during check-in.

According to Slutsky, the initiative will help increase the birth rate in the country. “Providing comprehensive assistance to women and expectant mothers is one of the main objectives of national policy. The state is obliged to protect and promote women’s right to motherhood in every possible way. An additional measure in the field of transport is the key to the successful implementation of state policy in order to create favorable conditions for women,” he said.

