More than 20 new international brands may come to Russia via Dubai in 2023

More than 20 new international brands can come to Russia via Dubai. About this with reference to the head of the Union of shopping centers Bulat Shakirov reports TASS.

According to Shakirov, large Dubai funds hold many franchises, and they do not want to give up the Russian market. That is why partners bring clothes, shoes, accessories and household goods to Russia with a Dubai residence permit. Many of them intend to launch new brands by the end of the year not only in the capital, but also in million-plus cities, he promised.

From January to March, the Russian market was replenished with eight new foreign brands, which is almost half of the number of brands that appeared last year. Basically, networks from Turkey came to the country, according to the consulting company CORE.XP. New brands operate in the middle price segment, which has been emptied since the departure of Spanish Inditex and Swedish H&M.

At the end of October, it became known that the Spanish company Inditex, which owns the brands Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Oysho, as well as Bershka and Stradivarius, will sell the Russian business to the Daher Emirati group. At the same time, the clothes of the mentioned brands will not be delivered to Russia even under other names, instead Daher will bring its own collections. The group’s first stores were opened in Moscow in early May.

The consulting firm Nikoliers has calculated that by the end of 2022, the number of new foreign brands in Russia has halved in annual terms. Despite the fact that 45 brands announced plans to enter the Russian market, only ten managed to start work in the country.