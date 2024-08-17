MO: Kyiv is preparing a provocation at the Kursk NPP, Russia’s response will be tough

Ukraine is preparing a provocation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in order to accuse Russia of “self-fire”, Moscow’s response will be harsh. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram-channel.

The department emphasized that if Kyiv tries to implement its plans, “strict military and military-technical countermeasures will be immediately taken.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had begun preparations for an attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. According to her, this could lead to a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe.

The Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and was heavily damaged. The regional authorities stated that the Ukrainian military managed to take control of a number of settlements.