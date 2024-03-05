A bill on the payment of maternity capital of 1 million rubles for a second child will be submitted to the State Duma

Representatives of three Duma factions developed a bill to increase the amount of maternity capital. This is reported by TASS with reference to the bill.

A corresponding initiative was made by a group of State Duma deputies from the LDPR, Communist Party of the Russian Federation and “A Just Russia – For Truth” factions. The project will be submitted to the State Duma on Wednesday, March 6. The corresponding changes will affect the law “On additional measures of state support for families with children,” the agency notes.

As follows from the document, it is proposed to increase the amount of maternity capital from February 1, 2025 to 756.7 thousand rubles for the first child and to one million rubles for the second. In addition, in accordance with the project, the payment for the third child will also be one million rubles, provided that the right to additional measures of state support did not previously arise.

Since February 1, 2024, maternity capital has increased by 7.4 percent. Thus, at the moment its amount is 630,380.78 rubles for the first child and 833,024.74 rubles for the second. Parents who have already signed up for maternity capital for their first child will receive an additional payment of 202,643.96 rubles at the birth of their second.