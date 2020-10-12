The concessional mortgage lending program, which provides for the issuance of loans to Russians for the purchase of housing at 6.5 percent per annum, may be extended until the end of 2021. The corresponding decree was prepared by the Ministry of Finance, reports RIA News…

The volume of mortgage issuance under the program by the end of 2021 should amount to 2.8 trillion rubles, the agency specifies. In September, the government promised to support the extension of the preferential mortgage. It was planned to determine the support conditions after November 1 of the current year, when the originally set period of the program expires.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mortgage at 6.5 percent in mid-April this year. A couple of days later, Russian banks launched corresponding loan products. Within the framework of the preferential program, you can get a loan to buy an apartment in a new building at 6.5 percent per annum. The reduced rate is valid for the entire crediting period. The maximum amount of a mortgage is limited: in Moscow and St. Petersburg it is 12 million rubles, in other regions of Russia – 6 million rubles.

