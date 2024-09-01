Welt: EU imported more gas from Russia than from the US in Q2 2024

In the second quarter of 2024, the countries of the European Union (EU) imported more gas from Russia than from the United States, according to data from the consulting company Bruegel reports Die Welt edition.

The US is said to have supplied the EU with around 12.27 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the second quarter of this year. Russia exported 0.46 billion cubic metres more to Europe in the same period.

Russian gas accounted for 17 percent of European imports of this resource. Three routes were used for deliveries, including the Ukrainian transit, which continues to function, through which more than 4 billion cubic meters passed.

Earlier, member of the State Duma Committee on Energy Pavel Zavalny explained the ongoing gas export to the EU. According to him, the purchase of Russian pipeline gas by European countries at world prices helps fill the country’s budget.