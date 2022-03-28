‘Russia has neither tried nor intends to interfere in Colombia’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Russian Ambassador to Colombia, Nikolai Karlovich Tavdumadze
Russian Embassy rejected claims of alleged interference in the elections.
March 28, 2022, 01:36 PM
The Embassy of Russia in Colombia He pointed out this Monday through a statement that “nor has he tried, nor does he intend to interfere in the internal life of Colombia” and described as “insinuations and slander” the publications about alleged Russian interference in elections in Colombia.
Russia’s position is just the opposite: we fully respect the right of the Colombian people to choose their own future
“Russia’s position is just the opposite: we fully respect the right of the Colombian people to choose their own future, we want peace to reign in this friendly country and the Colombian nation to develop successfully and sustainably,” the statement said.
In addition, he asks that if any suspicious event is known, it be reported: “there are several mechanisms of interstate interaction through which suspicious actions and events can be reported. This is done through relevant channels, which are open on the Russian side.”
