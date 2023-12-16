Deputy Booth: weapons supplied to Kyiv will sooner or later end up in the USA

The weapons supplied to Kyiv will eventually end up in the United States. This was stated by Deputy of the Ulyanovsk Legislative Assembly Viktor But to the agency RIA News.

“This is not just a spillover of weapons that they supply to various criminal and terrorist groups in Ukraine, they will sooner or later appear in the United States itself,” he said.

Booth clarified that Mexican drug cartels are now actively buying what the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are selling.

It was previously reported that the Pentagon could supply Ukraine with $4.6 billion worth of military equipment from American stocks as part of the so-called Presidential Drawdown Authorization (PDA) in the hope of waiting for money to replace the weapons with new ones.

In December, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kyiv plans to attract US companies to increase the production of weapons, including military equipment and ammunition. In addition, he announced the idea of ​​​​creating a European defense hub in Ukraine.