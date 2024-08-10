Deputy Chepa called for the destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ weapons supply routes

Russia must work to prevent attacks on its territory similar to the attack on Kursk Oblast, State Duma deputy Alexey Chepa said in a conversation with Lenta.ru. In particular, he pointed out the need to deprive the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of supply routes across the Dnieper.

“We need to work on preemptive strikes, implement the tasks that the president set when speaking about the conditions for holding peace talks. We are talking about a buffer zone to ensure the security of our territories. We also need to think about how the Ukrainian Armed Forces are supplied with weapons,” the politician said.

According to Chepa, at the moment there are 21 known crossings of the Dnieper, and it is through this route that weapons may be supplied, which are then used to attack Russia.

“It is necessary to deprive the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the ability to transport cargo through these crossings so that there is no influx of weapons. And now supplies are constantly being supplied, fortifications are being built. This cannot be allowed. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces probably have prepared bases somewhere near the Russian border. From there, drones can be launched to strike our territory,” the deputy believes.

On August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, supported by heavy equipment, carried out an attack on the Kursk region. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling, and as a result of the attack, it suffered serious damage.