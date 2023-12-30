Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will take into account demand when resolving the issue of gas transit through Ukraine

Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky spoke about what Moscow will rely on when considering the issue of continuing gas transit through Ukraine after 2024. His words lead RIA News.

Birichevsky named the condition for continuing gas transit through Ukraine and emphasized that Moscow will take into account consumer demand when resolving this issue, as well as the operability of the cross-border infrastructure. “It is precisely this logic, as I believe, that will be guided when considering the issue of continuing Ukrainian transit,” he clarified.

Related materials:

The diplomat added that, regardless of the political situation, Russian companies are trying to fulfill their obligations to counterparties in Europe for the supply of energy resources.

Earlier, the head of the oil and gas company Naftogaz of Ukraine, Alexey Chernyshev, said that Ukraine refused to renew the contract for the transit of Russian gas to the EU through its territory after it expires at the end of 2024.