Okko, one of the largest online cinemas in Russia, has released the first full-length film about a snow leopard. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Okko press service. The film “Master of the Altai Mountains” was filmed by the Interregional Association “Irbis”. Anyone who missed the premiere of the film in their city can watch it for free without leaving home.

The film takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through the magical places of the Altai Republic, where rare spotted predators live. The film was voiced by zoologist and TV presenter Nikolai Drozdov and actor Konstantin Khabensky. The plot of the film unfolds in the Altai Mountains. The main character is a snow leopard kitten, named Tural, which means “immortal” in the Altai language. Tural is the only one of the snow leopard brothers who survived the winter hunger.

“I can say with full responsibility that the snow leopard is the most beautiful and graceful wild cat on the planet. And at the same time, it is a powerful predator, ideally adapted to life in extremely harsh conditions. Our common task is to protect the snow leopard, help it in difficult times and, of course, constantly observe and study this magnificent animal, as beautiful and mysterious as its native mountains,” says Nikolai Drozdov.

There are only about 90 snow leopards left in Russia. The goal of the film “Master of the Altai Mountains” is to draw attention to the problem of the reduction in the number of snow leopards.