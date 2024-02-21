Deputy Chepa: Russia needs to reconsider a number of international agreements

Russia needs to reconsider a large number of signed international agreements, says Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. So, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, the deputy spoke about the possible denunciation of legal acts.

“There are certain agreements signed, for example, with Finland, which, in my opinion, should be reviewed. We are gradually moving towards this and we know that many agreements have already either been denounced or postponed. These are large agreements regarding both disarmament and Russian representation in certain international structures. Therefore, this process will continue,” Chepa said.

According to the deputy, denunciation of agreements unexpectedly for the West would be more effective.

“But I would like to talk about transport crossings between Russia and Finland, and about Sakhalin,” he listed.

I think if there are attempts to steal our assets, this work will speed up

Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Related materials:

On February 21, the State Duma voted to denounce the agreement between the governments of the Soviet Union and Great Britain on fisheries, which was signed in 1956. According to the document, the USSR government allowed British ships to fish in a number of areas of the Barents Sea along the coast of the Kola Peninsula.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on public diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Hempel, called for the denunciation of the agreement “On the final settlement in relation to Germany.” According to him, within the framework of the document, the countries declared their readiness not to consider each other as opponents and to work to establish trusting relationships, however, “the current German authorities have completely violated the promises made by their predecessors.”