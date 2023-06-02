Russia has notified the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) of restrictive measures for the registration of ships in the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny due to the refusal to export ammonia. This was stated by the representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric on June 1.

The UN expressed concern about the slowdown in the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, he said.

“We will continue to engage in order to fully resume operations and continue the work of the initiative. We expect that [стороны] commit themselves to admit ships to all three ports without preconditions, to increase the number of successful inspections per day, predictable registration (for the passage of ships. – Ed.), to export fertilizers, including ammonia, and to resume [работы] Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline,” Dujarric said.

Earlier in the day, spokeswoman for UN deal coordinator Ismini Palla said the parties to the Black Sea Initiative were in talks to resume inspections and register new ships.

On May 29, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that if the situation with the grain deal does not change, then its extension will not make sense. He added that of the 30 million tons of grain exported from Ukrainian ports under the agreement, less than 3% ended up in the world’s poorest countries.

On May 17, less than a day before the expiration of the grain deal, it became known that it had been extended for another 60 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the treaty would start working properly.

The food deal was concluded in July 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.