The Russian government has temporarily limited the export of gasoline and diesel since September 21

On Thursday, September 21, the Russian government announced the introduction of temporary restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel to stabilize the domestic market. Corresponding document signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

It refers to a ban on the export from the country of gasoline product groups and diesel fuel, including those purchased at exchange trading, with some exceptions, which have a small share in total exports.

A message on the Cabinet of Ministers website notes that temporary restrictions will help saturate the fuel market, which in turn will reduce prices for consumers. In turn, the press service of the Ministry of Energy added that the decision will make it possible to effectively stop gray exports (export abroad of fuel purchased for the domestic market).

Officials note that the ban is temporary, but currently the exact or approximate duration of its validity is not indicated. Thus, it can be canceled by a separate resolution at the moment when the authorities consider the problems for which the current document was adopted to have been resolved.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as the main reason for the ban named shortage of fuel for agriculture, due to which there was a threat of disruption to the harvesting campaign and sowing work.

A decision was made to introduce a temporary restriction on the export of gasoline and diesel abroad to stabilize the domestic market, which will normalize the situation with prices and eliminate fuel shortages. We support the approach. It is necessary to first provide for your consumers and then supply abroad Vyacheslav VolodinSpeaker of the State Duma

Which exports are saved?

In accordance with the document, it is still permitted to export fuel to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union within the framework of indicative balances and (or) protocols provided for by intergovernmental agreements, as well as within the framework of intergovernmental agreements to any other countries.

Supplies for providing humanitarian aid to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the Spitsbergen archipelago, Baikonur and to support the activities of Russian military units located on the territory of foreign states will not be affected.

Exporters are allowed to fulfill contracts before the decree comes into force; fuel transit is not expected to be stopped. It is separately stated that gasoline can be exported in containers for its use along the route.

Thus, all commercial exports that do not undergo government control are subject to restrictions. In this sense, no difference is made for gray and official sales.

What preceded the shortage

The cost of fuel on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) began to rise sharply in February of this year, immediately after the introduction of Western sanctions against Russian petroleum products – the European Union embargo and price ceilings from the G7 countries.

Warnings that the situation could get out of control came after the Ministry of Finance announced its intention to halve payments under the damper mechanism. The latter provides that oil companies receive compensation if they sell fuel domestically at prices lower than abroad, and transfer additional income to the budget in the opposite case. Given the budget deficit, the department wanted to achieve the introduction of a reduction factor from July, but in the end it was decided to limit the damper from September 1.

By mid-summer, wholesale prices began to update historical highs on a daily basis. Then Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak indicated that the government had already taken measures, trading on the stock exchange would return to normal, and the situation would not transfer to the retail cost of fuel.

Failed to buy

Towards the end of August, regions began reporting missing fuel at gas stations and cases of sharp price increases. Problems simultaneously arose in more than ten regions across the country. Farmers reacted especially sharply to the situation. Their claims in the State Duma in early September voiced Head of the Ministry of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev.

A week ago we were talking about the need for fuel and lubricants (fuel and lubricants) at some reduced price, because the price had increased significantly, but now we are talking about something completely different. We need fuel and lubricants to be available. This problem needs to be solved for this to appear. Because we have a problem with availability. Now we will stop the harvesting and will not drop out of winter crops. It will be a disaster Dmitry PatrushevMinister of Agriculture of Russia

The government cited difficulties with logistics and gray exports as the main reason for the difficulties. The head of the Ministry of Energy Nikolai Shulginov estimated its volume at several million tons since the beginning of the year. At the same time, he linked the lack of fuel at some gas stations with unscrupulous market participants who close stations at their own will.

The rise in prices for SPIMEX was stopped only this week, after it became known that the government could introduce a protective duty of $250 per ton of petroleum products. For comparison, it is currently $6.4 for light petroleum products.

Anti-crisis proposals

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the fuel situation, named the reason was the government’s untimely response to changes in the world market due to rising oil prices. Deputies introduced bills to limit prices for gasoline and diesel within the country, and gas station owners proposed fixing tariffs for fuel transportation so as not to transfer them into the retail price.

The government has repeatedly announced measures to combat gray exports, including ideas about creating a white list of exporters who will be allowed to export fuel. Later, officials began to recognize the difficulty of any intervention in the market.

Alexander Dyukov, head of “Gazprom Neft, one of the largest fuel producers in the country, warned that protective duties would have a positive effect only at the beginning, but then the economics of the refineries would become negative.

The consequences of this will be a decrease in the efficiency of refineries and, accordingly, a decrease in refining volumes. As a result, such measures, if they are not calculated accurately enough, can lead to a shortage of motor fuels on the domestic market. It is important not to unbalance processing Alexander DyukovHead of Gazprom Neft

Effectiveness of the ban

Stopping exports will allow a sharp increase in supplies to the domestic market in order not only to ensure immediate high demand, including in agriculture, but also to replenish empty oil depots. The possible time frames that will be required for these purposes are not indicated.

In the future, it is planned, simultaneously with the opening of exports, to more carefully study the issue of gray supplies abroad in order to prevent similar problems in the future.

It is possible that the authorities will agree to provide oil companies with certain compensation for the lack of exports. At least the Ministry of Energy recognized the validity of such a step. The downside will be the loss from the budget for 2023 of income that could be obtained from the export of petroleum products in conditions of high prices.