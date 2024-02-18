Estonian Prime Minister Kallas recognized the Russian Federation's demands for frozen assets as legal

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas recognized Russia's claims regarding assets frozen in Europe as legitimate. She stated that this issue needs to be resolved.

It is obvious that Russia is harming Ukraine through military damage. Therefore, Ukraine has legitimate demands on Russia. Now we have frozen Russian assets, so Russia has legitimate demands on us. If we resolve these two demands, we will be able to give money to Ukraine Kaya Callas Prime Minister of Estonia

Kallas noted that a possible solution to the frozen Russian assets could be a simultaneous settlement of the demands of Moscow and Kyiv for the restoration of the conflict-affected republic and the return of funds blocked in Europe.

The Prime Minister added that Estonia has developed an “unconventional solution” that will allow the issue of confiscated assets to be resolved at the legislative level. She did not specify the details, but emphasized that it was necessary to find a solution that would not place a burden on European taxpayers.

Related materials:

Kallas called on the European Union to issue bonds to help Ukraine

Callas called on the European Union to issue bonds worth 100 billion euros to stimulate the development of the defense industry and do more on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine.

She stressed at the Munich Conference that the next composition of the European Commission, which will be elected in July, must apply a unified approach to security, just like the current composition during the coronavirus pandemic.

We are in a situation where we need to invest more and explore what we can do together because the bonds that will be issued by countries individually are too small to scale. European bonds could have a much bigger impact Kaya Callas Prime Minister of Estonia

The Prime Minister of Estonia reproached the allies for delaying the supply of weapons to Kyiv

European countries cannot reach a consensus on whether to purchase weapons from third countries. A number of members, like France, want the funds to be spent within the EU. Callas reproached the allies for delaying the supply of aid to Kyiv.

I don't see their warehouses, but if we, a small country, still find things that we can give to Ukraine, I'm sure larger countries have them too Kaya Callas Prime Minister of Estonia

Kallas expressed hope that the United States will pass a funding bill to provide assistance to Ukraine. According to her, the European Union must take more urgent steps to support Kyiv, and also focus on developing industry and securing long-term contracts, including by searching for weapons around the world for acquisition and transfer to the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, Denmark made a call to hand over all unnecessary weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the country has already transferred all its artillery and other states should follow suit.

Related materials:

The US transferred $500 thousand from frozen Russian assets to Estonia

On February 17, the US Department of Justice transferred $500 thousand from frozen Russian assets to Estonia. This is the first time the United States has transferred confiscated funds to a foreign government for the purpose of supporting Ukraine.

The department explained that these funds were confiscated in March 2023 as part of a case of smuggling into the Russian Federation high-precision American-made machine tools used in the defense sector and in the field of nuclear weapons.

Washington cannot transfer the confiscated funds directly due to the circumstances of the criminal case. The US Department of Justice clarified that Estonia will most likely use these funds to restore the Ukrainian system of distribution and transmission of electricity using drones.

In the second half of January, Bloomberg reported that the leaders of the European Union (EU) countries approved the introduction of a tax on profits from Russian frozen assets. With the help of such a scheme, the EU expects to receive annual revenues of 3 billion euros. These funds are expected to be used to support Ukraine.

On February 12, the Council of the European Union (EU) approved a resolution on storing profits from Russian assets for their subsequent use in the interests of Ukraine. Depositories will not be able to use income from Russian assets at their discretion. The decree clarifies the prohibition on transactions, as well as the legal status of the proceeds, and sets clear rules for companies owning them.

As Bloomberg reported, citing Estonian Foreign Ministry Chancellor Yonatan Vseviov, Estonian authorities called on the EU to confiscate Russia's frozen assets before the US presidential election to establish long-term policy.