The Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed technology to update the vaccine in two days in the event of a coronavirus mutation. About it RIA News said the director of the center Alexander Gintsburg.

“This is the same technology based on adenoviral vectors, where a new sequence is synthesized according to the sequence of the spike protein with a changed primary structure, and the next day it is inserted into the used vector,” the scientist explained the principle of operation.

According to Gunzburg, the issue of the need for all phases of testing for a new vaccine is currently being studied. He recalled that in world practice there are examples when a drug was tested on a limited sample of up to 100 people.

“If it gives the same adequate protective effect, but against a new strain, it can be launched immediately into mass production,” added the head of the Gamaleya Center. He expressed the hope that similar rules will be adopted in Russia in the near future.

Sputnik V, created on the basis of adenovirus at the Gamaleya Center, is the first registered Russian vaccine against coronavirus. The drug is available in over 50 countries. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO).