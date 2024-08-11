Serial production of heavy-duty UAV “Privet-82XL” starts in Russia

Serial production of the heavy-duty aircraft-type drone “Privet-82XL” is starting in Russia, the Oko design bureau reported. This is written by TASS.

As noted by the experts, the drone is equipped with a payload of up to 10 kilograms. “In the special operation zone (SVO) “Privet-82XL” is not currently used, the launch of serial production of the drone is being prepared,” they specified.

According to them, the drone “has already been tested, it is already an operational aircraft.” The experts added that the kamikaze drone will allow for unexpected strikes for the Ukrainian side deep in the front. “It allows for significant damage to the targets we are working on: temporary deployment points, strongholds, and so on,” they said.

Earlier, at the exhibition in Moscow, they showed a light reconnaissance drone “Sparrow”, which operates on non-standard frequencies. The device, which is being launched into serial production, is already being used in the special operations zone. The drone for reconnaissance, adjustment and guidance is called a conditional analogue of the Mavic quadcopters, which are used in the special operations zone.