The Russian government has introduced restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel

Russia is introducing temporary restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel. The corresponding document was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reported on the Cabinet website. The reason for this decision was the need to stabilize prices on the domestic market.

Details of the restrictions have not been reported, and the text of the document has not yet been published. It is only indicated that the restrictions will help saturate the domestic fuel market and thereby reduce prices for consumers.

The press service noted that earlier the government increased the standards for the supply of motor gasoline and diesel fuel to the stock exchange and organized daily monitoring of purchases for the needs of agricultural producers with volume adjustments.

Information that the authorities may introduce a protective duty of $250 per ton, which is tens of times more than currently, appeared on Monday, September 18. As an alternative, a temporary export ban is being considered, the sources said. Later, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia Pavel Sorokin said that radical measures were being prepared, but did not specify what.

At the same time, in its current form, the government’s message does not allow us to say that it was the ban that was introduced, and not quotas or other methods of limiting export supplies.

Against this background, the price of gasoline on the St. Petersburg International Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SPIMEX) began to fall sharply on Tuesday. As of Thursday, the price of AI-92 gasoline dropped to its lowest in a month, and AI-95 to its lowest in almost two months.

However, the day before, September 20, the chapter “Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov warned that stopping the export of petroleum products will only help at first. And then, the top manager emphasized, refineries will reduce production, and the fuel shortage in the country will only worsen.