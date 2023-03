Russia increased supplies of platinum to China in January-February by 279 times

In January-February 2023, Russia increased the supply of platinum to China by 279 times in annual terms – up to 1.67 tons, follows from the data of the General Administration of Customs of China, for which drew attention of RBC. In monetary terms, the export of the precious metal increased 265 times, from $0.2 million to $53 million.