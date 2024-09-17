Barnaultransmash increased production of engines for infantry fighting vehicles by 50 percent

Barnaultransmash (part of the High-Precision Complexes holding) increased the production volumes of engines for infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) by 50 percent in the first seven months of 2024. The holding reported this in Telegram.

“The company has been increasing production for several years now: in 2023, the company increased production volume by 46 percent compared to the same period in 2022. This became possible thanks to the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation as part of a two-year program to modernize production facilities,” the report says.

The plant developed the UTD-20 engine, which became the base engine of the UTD family. The modern UTD-29 diesel engine is installed on the BMP-3. The capacity of the 10-cylinder power unit is 500 horsepower.

Related materials:

In August, it became known that Kurganmashzavod, a subsidiary of the High-Precision Systems holding, delivered a batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles with additional protection to the troops. The products are equipped with lattice screens and electronic warfare systems.