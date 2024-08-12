Minister Alikhanov: Russia has increased production of aerial bombs by 55 times since the beginning of the Second World War

Since the start of the special military operation (SVO), Russia has increased the production of aviation bombs by 55 times. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov at the plenary session of the international military-technical forum “Army-2024”, which will be held from April 12 to 14 at the Patriot exhibition center. This was reported by TASS.

“For example, production of tanks has increased by almost 7.5 times since the beginning of the conflict. Production of lightly armored infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and airborne combat vehicles has increased by more than 4.5 times. Production of precision weapons has increased by 3 times. Production of ammunition for barrel artillery has increased by 15 times. Production of aerial bombs has increased by 55 times,” the minister said.

According to him, since the beginning of the SVO, 700 thousand people have come to work at defense plants, and currently about 3.8 million people are employed at Russian defense industry enterprises. Also, at least 900 civilian enterprises are involved in the production of dual-use products.

In August, the Ministry of Defense reported that the share of modern missile systems in Russia is increasing annually.

In July, the agency, citing materials prepared for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the CEO of the Rostec state corporation Sergei Chemezov, wrote that the country was increasing production of high-explosive aerial bombs (FAB) of all calibers with a controlled planning and correction module (UMPK).