The Russian Foreign Ministry imposed retaliatory sanctions against Canada, banning 200 Canadians from entering Russia

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has put 200 Canadian citizens on the stop list in response to Ottawa’s sanctions against Russian citizens. About it says in a statement posted on the department’s website.

The ban on entry into the territory of the Russian Federation applies to high-ranking officials, retired and current parliamentarians, law enforcement officers, representatives of expert circles, as well as activists of a number of structures and organizations “directly serving the Russophobic course of the Justin Trudeau regime,” the document says.

Earlier it became known that Canada imposed new sanctions against Russia for violating human rights. They affected 33 current or former high-ranking Russian officials.