In Russia, they found opposition to the American Strategic Long Range Cannon (SLRC), which is supposedly capable of “shelling” Moscow from the North Sea. This is reported by NSN.

According to Vladimir Prokhvatilov, a senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences, such a weapon is ineffective, and the work on the corresponding project is aimed at using budget funds. In this regard, the expert recalled that the Russian Iskander missiles located in the Kaliningrad region “can reach the main capitals of European countries.” “That is, our answer has long been there,” – said the specialist.

The expert called the SLRC a dead-end branch of military evolution. In his opinion, “the dimensions of such a weapon will be very cumbersome and it will be either inactive or completely motionless, which means it will be extremely vulnerable.”

Thus, Prokhvatilov commented on the Popular Mechanics article. where it was argued that the US army is preparing to arm the strategic ultra-long-range super-gun SLRC. The publication noted that the weapon will hit targets at a distance of up to 1,150 miles (more than 1,850 kilometers), which is 50 times higher than the capabilities of such modern operating weapons. The publication also said that the ship’s version of the gun would be able to “fire at targets in western Russia and even Moscow itself” from the North Sea.

In June 2018, Warrior Maven announced that the promising American M777ER howitzer is designed for a firing range of up to 70 kilometers, surpassing the Russian Msta-SM2 in this parameter.