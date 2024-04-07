TASS: Rostec began producing gunpowder from wood pulp

The state corporation Rostec has developed a technology for producing gunpowder for ammunition from wood and flax cellulose. About it TASS said industrial director of the arms, ammunition and special chemicals cluster of the state corporation Bekhan Ozdoev.

Experts managed to replace the key material of nitrocellulose – cotton. According to him, tests confirmed that the resulting product is in no way inferior to the traditional one. At the same time, there is no shortage of wood raw materials in Russia, Ozdoev noted.

Nitrocellulose, as a component of modern smokeless powder, is a sanctioned product. Western countries have banned its supplies to Russia. Japan was the last to join this decision. However, according to The Wall Street Journal, despite the restrictions, Russia has even increased imports of this substance from the USA, Germany and Taiwan.