Russia has found a replacement for oil – it can be hydrogen. Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia is now negotiating with Germany on joint research on energy production based on so-called “green technologies”. RIA News…

Related materials Dreams fail Gazprom loses 1.5 trillion rubles and risks disrupting gas supplies to China for billions of dollars

“Hydrogen has great potential in the energy sector, Russia pays special attention to it, is actively conducting scientific research,” he commented. At the same time, the minister stressed that hydrocarbons will not go anywhere and will retain the lion’s share in the global energy balance, despite the increase in demand for renewable sources. “Even by 2050, there will be the lion’s share of them in the global energy balance. Yes, Europe might have a different energy balance. For this, it is important today to understand what the conditions will be in order to provide the entire globe with energy, ”Novak explained.

This is not the first time the Russian authorities have spoken about the country’s abandonment of oil dependence. For example, at the end of September, the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko spoke about this. According to her, by 2023 oil and gas revenues will significantly decrease, which “speaks of a more dynamic development and diversification of the economy.”

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had managed to get off the oil needle. He noted that hydrocarbons are still the main source of budget revenues. However, in 2021, the share of budget revenues for the first time in the modern history of Russia will fall to one third, and the share of non-oil and gas budget revenues will increase to 70 percent.