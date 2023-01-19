Bloomberg reported that Russian oil is blended in Singapore and exported around the world

Russian oil is blended in Singapore with raw materials from other sources and then re-exported around the world. The fact that Russia has found a loophole for oil supplies to circumvent sanctions, writes Bloomberg.

Demand for oil storage tanks in Singapore is skyrocketing. It is advantageous to mix cheap Russian raw materials with supplies from other sources, besides, this helps to hide the origin of the goods, the newspaper notes. Singapore has not banned the import of Russian oil or oil products, although financial institutions cannot finance or deal with Russian goods and companies.

Data of the shipping company Vortexa Ltd. showed that Singaporean terminals in December 2022 accepted twice the volume of Russian naphtha and fuel oil compared to last year. Singapore received 2.6 million barrels of naphtha, nearly 40 times more than last year.

According to the publication, the United Arab Emirates can also blend, repackage and re-export Russian oil around the world. According to William Tan of Singapore-based Miyabi Industries, traders and suppliers are busy storing and blending oil because of the very good profit (about 20 percent) from such activities.

On February 5, the European embargo will come into force, as well as the ceiling on fuel prices from Russia – the G7 countries also joined the latter. According to a senior Russian source, the authorities expect Western sanctions to significantly reduce the level of exports of petroleum products.