Home page politics

Of: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Russia’s war against Ukraine has been marked by a number of failures. A brigadier general in the Bundeswehr also sees Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a failure.

Munich – The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost ten months. An end to the Russian attack is not yet in sight. But a Bundeswehr expert says Russia has “failed” in Ukraine on many levels. At the same time, he warns against underestimating Russia, despite the assessment.

Ukraine war: “Russia has failed” – Bundeswehr expert draws conclusions

“In my view, Russia has failed,” said Brigadier General Dr. Christian Freuding. In the Bundeswehr’s YouTube format “Demanded”, he talks about the developments in the Ukraine war. Russia has failed strategically, operationally and morally, as Freuding explains. Strategically, there was no regime change in Kyiv. Economically, too, Russia had to accept losses. The brigadier general cites the halt to the sale of raw materials to the West as the main reason.

Brigadier General Dr. Christian Freuding, Head of the Ukraine Special Staff at the Defense Ministry. © Philipp Schulze/dpa

But not only the oil and gas sector is affected. Outside the sector, tax revenue fell 20 percent year-on-year. The sanctions are apparently leading to a decline in the Russian economy. Added to this is Russia’s international isolation, which is another strategic blow to the state. Operationally, the areas that Russia claims for itself are no longer under Russian control. “Russia is on the defensive,” said Freuding.

Bundeswehr expert warns: Russia must not be underestimated

Added to this is the moral loss as thousands of Russian and Ukrainian families mourn their children. “We know every day about the war crimes that come to light,” the general said. At the same time, the Bundeswehr expert warns against underestimating Russia. “Russia still has an incredible reservoir of material and manpower.”

With regard to the partial mobilization that Putin called for in September, it cannot be ruled out that further partial mobilization will follow. Russia also still has a strong air force, as these have so far been used very little. Even though Russia’s flagship “Moskva” was sunk in April, the general describes the naval and nuclear potential as “enormous”.

Freuding’s warnings do not stand alone. Ukrainian General Zalushnyj expects 200,000 new Russian soldiers who could launch a major offensive after Christmas. (vk)