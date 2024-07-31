Ministry of Energy: Gasoline export ban in Russia extended until October 2024

In Russia, the ban on gasoline exports has been extended into the fall. According to the First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Pavel Sorokin, this was a fundamental decision dictated by the government’s desire to play it safe. Thus, the ban will not be lifted in August – the restrictions will remain in effect in September and October.

As for the ban on diesel fuel exports, the authorities do not have such plans yet. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the government has no reason to take such steps: production is large, and the situation is quite stable.

Photo: Natalia Seliverstova / RIA Novosti

However, there is information that the authorities may still extend the ban to the export of diesel fuel if the price situation worsens. Since the beginning of the year, the exchange price of this type of fuel has increased by 21 percent, to 62 thousand rubles per ton. This is seven thousand rubles more than in July 2023. Novak emphasized that when deciding to ban the export of gasoline in the autumn months, the authorities will proceed from the saturation of the domestic market.

The Ministry of Energy announced the suppression of the surge in gasoline prices

In July, Russia already saw a jump in wholesale gasoline prices. However, as Sorokin assured, the measures taken by the authorities allowed this surge to be suppressed. The situation is now assessed as stable. The Ministry of Energy is waiting for the end of repairs at two oil refineries that focus on the production of AI-95 gasoline.

How they believe Experts, the current model of fuel market management deprives many companies of the opportunity to make long-term plans. The fact is that they have no idea how long gasoline exports will be allowed if the ban is lifted. If fuel exports are suddenly allowed abroad, fuel storage facilities may overflow due to a sharp increase in production.

In addition, there are doubts that restrictions on the sale of gasoline abroad will solve the problem of fuel shortages on the domestic market. Managing partner and board member of Proleum Maxim Dyachenko noted that the country is experiencing a clear shortage of AI-95, the production of which is difficult to increase in a short time. And the export ban will not help much here.

Photo: Natalia Seliverstova / RIA Novosti

The government is trying to solve the problem of gasoline shortages by, among other things, calling on Russian oil producers to increase production. In addition, the authorities intend to combat “gray exports”, including through the states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Hopes for increased production due to export ban have not materialized

As is known, the Russian authorities banned gasoline exports on March 1, 2024. The need for such steps was justified by the desire to maintain a stable situation on the market while spring field work is underway, the vacation season continues, and oil refineries are being repaired. The restrictions did not affect supplies provided for by international intergovernmental agreements. This concerned, for example, exports to the EAEU countries.

However, in May the ban, which was supposed to be in effect until August 31, was suspended, with the decision being explained by the saturation of the market with fuel and the completion of unscheduled repairs at oil refineries.

Meanwhile, the price situation was not entirely stable. Already in the first half of March, gasoline prices rose significantly. The AI-95 brand rose to 60,589 rubles per ton. This turned out to be the maximum since the end of September 2023. The cost of AI-92 and diesel fuel also went up.

Photo: Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON/Globallookpress.com

After March 15 and 21, prices continued to rise. In mid-April, AI-92 fell by 4.6 percent on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), and AI-95 by 8.48 percent. However, in May, after the suspension of the export ban, gasoline rose again: AI-92 by 1.86 percent, to 49,195 rubles per ton, and AI-95 by 0.4 percent, to 56,768 rubles per ton.

New price highs were reached in early July, when AI-92 gasoline rose by 1.62 percent to 55,710 rubles per ton. At the same time, AI-95 came close to March levels. By July 17, prices reached September 2023 levels.

In addition, based on the results of the first half of the year, the production of petroleum products in Russia decreased by 3.3 percent. In June, the decline was 4.4 percent in annual terms and 5.6 percent in monthly terms. The production of diesel fuel also showed a decrease.

Nevertheless, on July 25, Novak assured that the ban on gasoline exports and work with oil companies to increase production would be enough to stabilize the Russian fuel market.