On the 115th anniversary of the Russian submarine fleet, the Northern Fleet established the award “Honored Submariner’s Wife” for loyalty, strength and inviolability of the family union. This is stated in the message of the Northern Fleet, circulated on Sunday, March 28.

The press service clarified that the award is a commemorative non-state one.

Now the medal will be awarded annually to the wives of submariners whose family experience exceeds 10 years.

The first solemn presentation of medals took place on the Day of the Submariner, March 19, in the House of Officers in the city of Gadzhievo.

On this day, the wives of the servicemen of the crews of the AICR “Yuri Dolgoruky” and AICR “Knyaz Vladimir” were awarded. It is clarified that each crew chooses the date of the medals themselves. So, it can be timed to the Day of the Navy, Day of Family, Love and Fidelity, Day of Crew Education. In this regard, such festive events are expected several times throughout the year.

“The sketch for the medal was developed taking into account the opinion of the Women’s Council of the Submarine Forces. Together with the medal, a certificate of the established form is awarded, ”the press service of the fleet explained.

The widow of a naval sailor who served in the ship can also receive the award.

Candidates for the medal will be represented by the commander of the crew of the submarine or unit at the suggestion of the women’s council.

In total, about 150 wives have already received the award this year.

