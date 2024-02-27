Bystrykin: The Russian Investigative Committee established all the circumstances of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) Alexander Bastrykin said that the department has established all the circumstances of the terrorist attack that occurred on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022. Reports this TASS.

Bastrykin clarified that at the moment the investigation of the criminal case is at the final stage. According to him, the accused and their defense attorneys are getting acquainted with the documents

The charges were brought against Alexander Bylin, Oleg Antipov, Dmitry Tyazhelykh, Artem and Georgy Azatyan, Roman Solomko, Vladimir Zlob and Artur Terchanyan. They are citizens of Russia, Armenia and Ukraine.

The first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge occurred on October 8, 2022. Then a truck exploded on the bridge and seven fuel tanks of the train caught fire, and two car spans collapsed.