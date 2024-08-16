Mash: Russian fighters drive Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Kursk village of Snagost

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) have driven the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) out of the village of Snagost in the Korenevsky District of the Kursk Region. A clean-up operation is currently underway in the area.

According to the Mash Telegram channel, fierce battles were also fought in the Rylsky district during the night. The Russian Armed Forces defeated the enemy in the village of Krupets, and later repelled an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Glushkovo.

According to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, at the moment more than 40 educational facilities in nine districts have been damaged during fighting with Ukrainian troops.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

Residents of Korenevsky district reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces robbed and burned their houses

A resident of a village in the Korenevsky district near Kursk reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers robbed and damaged his house.

And it’s like that in the whole village. They burned down the neighbor’s house, shot the dogs, they were sitting on a chain resident of Korenevsky district

According to the man, Ukrainian looters took all valuables and small household appliances from the house, and destroyed large ones on the spot. In addition, the military killed his cat.

The Russian added that after the Ukrainian Armed Forces raided his house, he decided to go to Rylsk without taking a single thing with him. On the way there, he met Ukrainian soldiers in armored vehicles. At the moment, the resident of the region has successfully reached one of the temporary accommodation points.

An 86-year-old resident of Korenevsky district also reported that after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces she decided to get to Rylsk. On the way there she encountered Ukrainian soldiers who shouted curses and death wishes at the pensioner.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

The Ministry of Defense announced the build-up of troops in the Kursk region

At the moment, additional forces and resources have been sent to the Kursk region to increase the troop group and form reserves. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Specialists from the logistics units of the North group of forces have organized comprehensive rear support for the personnel of the units carrying out tasks to repel an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to invade Russian territory,” representatives of the defense department reported.

Reservists will arrive in the region, as well as additional military equipment and ammunition.

Fighting with the Ukrainian army has been going on in the Kursk region for over a week. The fiercest battles are being fought in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts of the Russian region. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to break through to the Belgorod region.