Artyakov: Rostec has developed the Pantsir-SMD-E air defense system with a combat module

The state corporation Rostec has developed the latest air defense system (AD) “Pantsir-SMD-E” with a combat module without automatic guns. This was reported in an interview RIA Novosti said the first deputy general director of the state corporation, Vladimir Artyakov.

He said that the corporation is presenting about a thousand exhibits at the Army-2024 forum, including new weapons models.

“Among them, I would like to mention the newest air defense system “Pantsir-SMD-E”. This is a development of our “High-Precision Complexes”. It differs from the well-known “Pantsir” in that it has a new combat module without automatic guns. That is, it is a pure anti-aircraft missile system,” Artyakov specified.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) Valery Gerasimov was shown the BR-2 and BRG-3 robots used in the special military operation (SMO) zone during a visit to the command post of the Vostok group of forces.