In Russia, they needed to introduce new guidelines for passing the motive force’s license examination. The corresponding challenge was developed by the Ministry of Inner Affairs. RIA News…

The Ministry has ready a brand new version of the executive laws. The doc gives for an examination on automobiles and vans, buses and autos “solely in street visitors”. From April 1, 2021, the check of driving abilities in indoor areas, which was a separate examination, can be canceled.

The Ministry of Inner Affairs has additionally adjusted the record of errors and violations for which penalty factors are awarded. They had been divided into subgroups relying on the variety of factors – one, two or three. Gross errors are listed in a separate block, when they’re dedicated, the examination will finish instantly. If the candidate demonstrates secure driving abilities on the street and scores lower than 5 penalty factors, they are going to obtain a constructive mark.

For the reason that starting of 2020, Russia has allowed coaching driving on highways at speeds above 60 kilometers per hour. One other innovation stipulates that it is going to be attainable to acquire the suitable to drive public transport not from 16, however from 20 years. low-intensity visitors. As well as, the examination will develop and complement the theoretical a part of the check by including questions on psychology and medication.