Izvestia: the government has begun working to stabilize egg prices

Russian authorities have developed measures to stabilize egg prices. About it write “News”.

It is clarified that Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov last week held a regular weekly meeting on the situation with prices for socially important goods. Based on its results, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), together with the Ministry of Agriculture, must conduct an analysis of the validity of their increase by manufacturing companies, taking into account costs.

In turn, the Ministry of Agriculture needs to study the possibility of increasing the import of chicken eggs, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade needs to work to stimulate producers and retail chains.

Previously, the Russian government approved indices for changes in the amount of fees for housing and communal services on average across regions and maximum permissible deviations from these values ​​for individual municipalities for the period from 2024 to 2028.