Rostec has developed a compact anti-UAV system “Chistulya”

The Ruselectronics holding (part of the Rostec state corporation) has developed a compact system for countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) “Chistyulya”. The device was first demonstrated at the Army and Society conference, reported in a state corporation.

Developed by specialists from the Central Research Institute “Cyclone” (part of Ruselectronics), the complex is a case weighing eight kilograms. “Chistyulya” received a remote control function that will protect the operator from radiation and damage from missiles attacking radio-emitting targets. The complex can operate from the mains or a built-in battery, providing up to one hundred minutes of battery life. The device also received an active cooling system for continuous operation.

“The Chistyulya complex is designed in the form of a case measuring 34x28x17 centimeters. The device completely suppresses the control and navigation channels of aircraft within a radius of up to a kilometer, and also blocks the transmission of photo and video data from the drone. The product is equipped with three types of antennas with separate frequency control, emitting a powerful omnidirectional pulse,” the message says.

After turning on, “Chistylya” generates a uniform signal that covers the upper hemisphere within a radius of up to a kilometer. After exposure to the complex, the UAV may fall, hover in place, or return to the starting point. The result of the “Chistyuli” operation depends on the type of drone, its settings and distance from the complex and the operator.

“The ergonomic parameters and ease of use of the product were confirmed by tactical units during the use of the device in the field,” Alexey Kravchenko, general director of the Central Research Institute “Cyclone,” is quoted in the message.

In October, Denis Oslomenko, general director of the PPSh Laboratory company, announced tests of the Triton system to protect tanks from FPV drones during a special military operation.