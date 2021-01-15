A test system capable of detecting the “British” strain of coronavirus infection will soon be sent for registration. Reported by RIA News with reference to the head of the Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Vasily Akimkin.

During a speech at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Akimkin noted that the experts created the test as soon as possible. The day before, a positive response was received on the RNA of a real virus, which makes it possible to detect a virus with and without a British mutation.

Earlier, during a meeting with epidemiologists, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stressed that Russian developments related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic are currently being used in more than 50 countries around the world.